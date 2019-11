Madison police said officers found five shell casings on Mound Street early Monday morning after several callers reported hearing gunfire.

Police said they received the calls around 12:38 a.m. The casings were found on Mound Street at South Charter Street.

There were no reports of injuries and officers did not find damage to any area buildings, according to police.

Callers did hear a car driving away quickly from the area after the shots were fired.