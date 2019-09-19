MPD finds stolen car with GPS technology

Madison police said they used GPS technology to find a car that was stolen from a Madison home early Wednesday morning.

The tracking technology led police to the stolen 2019 Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Hayes Road. A second stolen Mercedes was located in the same parking lot. Both vehicles were unoccupied.

The first Mercedes was reported stolen from a Settlers Road home around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The owner said a burglar broke into the family's second car, which was parked in the driveway. That car had a garage door opener in it, which the burglar used to gain access to the home's mudroom. Keys to the stolen car were in the home.

The second Mercedes was listed as stolen out of Waukesha County. Officers could see a gun belt and ammunition, in plain view, inside of it.