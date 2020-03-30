MPD following leads after residential burglary

A burglar entered a Madison home to steal electronics and car keys early Saturday morning.

The burglar entered the home on Tarragon Drive at 6 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Keys to a 2016 Lexus NX were taken, along with the vehicle itself, which had been parked in the driveway, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers and community members reported seeing the vehicle being driven recklessly in the greater Madison area later Saturday.

One witness told Madison police the Lexus nearly hit him on E. Washington Avenue, just before noon, and that the stolen car was going around 80 mph.

The MPD's Burglary Crime Unit is investigating.