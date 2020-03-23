MPD investigates shots fired near Madison bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Madison police are investigating shots fired near a bike trail on Madison's west side.
Police said the incident happened near Starlight Drive and the Southwest Commuter Path, which is near the Beltline and Midvale Boulevard.
A Starlight Drive resident thought he heard fireworks in the early morning hours on Saturday, officers said. Later that day - around 12:15 p.m. - multiple shell casings were found along the bike path.
Police said there were no reports of injuries or property damage.