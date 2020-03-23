MPD investigates home burglary on city's south side

Madison police are investigating a home burglary on the city's south side that happened Saturday morning.

Police said a concerned homeowner on Doncaster Drive called police around 9:30 a.m. after noticing the back gate of a neighbor's fence open. The witness could also see a hole in the glass of a back door.

The victim was not home, but officers determined there had been forced entry into the house.

An investigation revealed the burglar rummaged through dresser drawers and a jewelry box. It was not immediately known what might be missing.