MPD investigating 2-month-old baby's death

The Madison Police Department is investigating the death of an infant who was reportedly found not breathing in his bassinet.

According to MPD's incident report, its officers and Monona police officers were called around 5:00 a.m. Friday to the home in the 6400 block of Bridge Road after the boy's mother found him unresponsive.

MPD's Special Victims Unit is working with Dane County Medical Examiner on investigating the cause and manner of the child's death, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained.

The name of the family was not released.