MPD investigating after 2 men hospitalized with gunshot wounds

Police are investigating after two men showed up to local hospitals with gunshot wounds in Madison early Sunday morning.

The two men arrived at the area hospitals around 3:30 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department. Both victims are expected to live and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are going to speak with victims. Officers have located shell casings on 70 Wittwer Rd. on Madison's east side, according to the police department.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the police department.

Anyone with any information reference this case is asked to call crime stoppers at 266-6014.