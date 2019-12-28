MPD investigating after car shot in East Towne Mall lot

Police are investigating after witnesses reported an individual fired their gun at a car in Madison late Saturday morning.

A car window was reportedly shot at in the southwest parking lot of 43 East Towne Mall at 11:38 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

An individual dressed all in black went up to the passenger side of a blue vehicle and fired at least one round into the passenger side window.

The suspect then got into a black vehicle which drove away. It is not clear if the suspect drove the black vehicle or was a passenger.

The blue vehicle that was shot at also drove away, according to the police department. Officers are now in contact with a victim who was inside the blue vehicle.

Officers are also reportedly in contact with a female who was apparently driving the vehicle when the incident occurred, according to the police department.

There are no known injuries and police are still investigating, according to the police department.