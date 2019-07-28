MPD investigating reported armed robbery

The Madison Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery near downtown Madison Saturday afternoon.

A 20-year-old man and an unidentified woman were approached by two men in their 20's, who the 20-year-old man and woman had met a week prior.

All four entered an apartment to smoke marijuana on the 200 block of W. Lakelawn Place at 2:17 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

One of the suspected men then pulled out a gun and told the victims this was a robbery. Two unidentified victims in a nearby apartment closed and locked their door, which led the suspeects to attempt to enter their residence.

Both suspects fled before police arrived. All four victims were uncooperative with the investigation that is still ongoing, according to Koval's blog.