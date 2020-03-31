MPD investigating burglary of U.S. Cellular store

Madison police are investigating after the burglary of a business on Sunday night.

A smash-and-grab burglar made off with several cell phones after using a large brick to break out a window at U.S. Cellular at 2402 East Springs Dr. on Monday at 4:23 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

A passerby noticed the damaged window on Monday afternoon.

Surveillance images show the crime took place Sunday night around 11:15 p.m. The MPD's Burglary Crimes Unit is investigating.

