MPD investigating defaced BLM signs, stolen Trump 2020 signs

The Madison Police Department has opened an investigation into the defacing of

, which were spray painted with the letters KKK, as well as the reported theft of several signs supporting President Donald Trump.

According to MPD’s incident report, the Ku Klux Klan references were painted onto signs in three yards in the Eastmorland neighborhood. One person, who spoke with NBC15 on Monday, called the incident “heartbreaking” and “a reminder that we have a long way to go to change things here in the city.”

The Madison Police Dept. noted that other similar signs in the neighborhood had not been damaged.

Additionally, a man who lives on Bradford Lane told the responding officer three yard signs and a banner were stolen from his yard. Two of the signs reportedly read “Trump 2020,” while the other one had “Support F-35” written on it. The banner also supported President Trump, reading “Trump 2020 No More Bull.”

Anyone with information about the damaged or stolen signs is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by going online to P3Tips.com.