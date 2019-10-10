MPD looking for help to identify Langdon St. burglar

Surveillance image of burglary suspect on Sept. 15, 2019. Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.
Updated: Thu 1:34 PM, Oct 10, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The Madison Police Department Burglary Unit is hoping newly released surveillance video will help them identify a burglar.

According to the police department, a man took a television and gaming system after breaking into a Langdon Street apartment at 1:20 a.m. Sept. 15. The video was released on Oct. 10.

The suspect is described as a white man, roughly 20-25-years-old with a slender build.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 266-6014.

 