MPD looking for help to identify Langdon St. burglar

The Madison Police Department Burglary Unit is hoping newly released surveillance video will help them identify a burglar.

According to the police department, a man took a television and gaming system after breaking into a Langdon Street apartment at 1:20 a.m. Sept. 15. The video was released on Oct. 10.

The suspect is described as a white man, roughly 20-25-years-old with a slender build.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 266-6014.