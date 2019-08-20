MPD looks for woman who stabbed boyfriend 4 times

Madison police are looking for a woman they say stabbed her boyfriend four times Monday morning, around 3 a.m.

Police said the 27-year-old Madison man suffered non-life threatening injuries after the stabbing in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

The victim told police he and the woman are both homeless and living out of her car. They had an argument, and she was going to toss his things out of the car. When he went to stop her, he said she started stabbing him.

Police said they have probable cause to arrest the 25-year-old woman for first degree reckless endangerment and substantial battery.

She has not yet been located.