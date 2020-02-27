MPD needs help identifying person of interest in West Side theft cases

Madison police are asking the public to help identify a man who is a person of interest in several theft cases on the West Side.

Police say someone was able to get into an employee only area at several West Towne Mall businesses and stile two purses and a wallet on Wednesday.

Then a man allegedly tried to steal a purse from a shopping cart at Walmart, but dropped it as he was being tailed by the victim. The incident was reported to police Wednesday around 4:40 p.m.

Police believe another theft case on Feb. 21 at West Towne Mall is connected to the others. In that instance, someone went into an employee-only area at a restaurant and stole two back packs.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the photos is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.