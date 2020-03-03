MPD providing extra traffic enforcement in March

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff's Office will be providing extra patrols throughout the month of March.

The additional patrols will aim to specifically enforce alcohol and seat belt laws.

These additional enforcement efforts are made possible through traffic overtime grants provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, according to the Madison Police Department.

The department advised residents and drivers to consider downloading the free Drive Sober mobile app.

Along with a designated driver selector, it includes a find-a-ride feature that uses a smart phone's GPS system to find alternative transportation.