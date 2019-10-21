MPD reassigns specialty officers to address shortages

The Madison Police Department is planning to address staffing shortages starting next year by pulling 12 officers off specialty teams and putting them back on patrol.

Officers who will be reassigned include two neighborhood officers, two officers from the Gang Unit, two officers from the Community Outreach and Resource Education (CORE) team and one officer from each of the six district community policing teams.

These changes come after former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said he regretted not being able to add more officers to the force while he served as chief.

However, one neighborhood resource officer said those specialty teams are important for the community.

Officer Nick Cleary said officers in specialty positions have more time than patrol officer. This means they can focus on long-term issues and preventing crime, not just reacting to calls.

Cleary has been a Neighborhood Resource Officer for almost a year and a half.

He is in charge of Madison's West District, including areas like Tree Lane Apartments and West Towne Mall. Cleary tries to spend time every day checking in with residents and staff at both locations.

"I spent so much time here they kind of made this my quasi-office," he said, pointing at a paper sign with his name on a door at West Towne Mall.

As a neighborhood officer, Cleary said he has extra time to get to know people, even outside his work as an officer.

"It becomes an actual relationship where sometimes you even will eat dinner together," he said.

That ability helps build trust between the police and the community.

"They feel much more comfortable telling you their secrets and the things that they need help with in life," Cleary said.

However, with MPD set to pull two neighborhood officers, Cleary said that limits the police's ability to be get ahead of issues.

"That's a lot of hours in a single day of time that's dedicated to proactive policing and now put back into reactive policing," he said.

The loss of specialty officers also means less officers who can develop strong relationships with their community and work to prevent crime.

"As we lose people in positions like that, you lose the ability to connect with people, so all you're doing is taking away the connections that actually reduce the amount of police services you need anyway," Cleary said.

At the beginning of October, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released her 2020 operating budget, which did not include money for more police officers. Instead, the mayor recommended the department apply for grants from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 12 officers pulled from specialty teams will go back on patrol at the end of January 2020.