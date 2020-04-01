MPD recovers several shell casings in roadway

Madison police are investigating after several shots were fired in the city on Tuesday night.

The shots were fired at the 800 block of W. Lakeside Street at 6:48 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers at the scene were told that community members witnessed a couple of young men running around backyards. The Madison Police Department then recovered several shell casings in the roadway.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, according to the police department.

One family reported someone knocking at their backdoor while on a cellphone. This young man was frantically asking for the person on the other end of the call to come pick him up.

Many people were out walking, taking a break from sheltering in their homes, and also saw a young man on a phone in the area of South Shore Drive. Some heard him yell into the phone: "Come pick me up!"

Moments later, he got into a dark colored sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Lincoln. It sped from the area, according to the police department.

Another witness saw a second man get into dark colored minivan on Emerson Street.