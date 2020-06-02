MPD recovers two AR-15s stolen from burning SUV

Two Madison Police Department-issued AR-15 rifles that were stolen from one of its vehicles as it burned have now been recovered.

According to police, a State Street business owner found one of them in a trash can Monday and returned it to law enforcement, while the other AR-15 was located Sunday by MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit.

The investigation into the thefts is still ongoing. MPD spokesperson noted no arrests have been made at this time, but they are expected.

The rifles were taken late Saturday afternoon, before protesters had made it down State Street, when two MPD officers responded to Peace Park on reports that a person was down, the police department explained in its incident report. The officers assisted the individual until the fire department arrived to take over.

When the officers tried to return to their cruiser, they found a large group of protesters blocking their way. The vehicle was locked up, MPD noted, but it was set on fire and later engulfed in flames. While it was burning, the guns were stolen.

