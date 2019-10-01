MPD recruit reflects on Former Chief Mike Koval's legacy

The retirement of Former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval was still fresh for the Madison Police Department's newest class of recruits three days after the announcement.

Koval's retirement came just as recruits hit the halfway point in training.

Four months ago, in May 2019, Alex Truman was sworn in to MPD's police academy. He told NBC15 then that Koval was the type of cop he wanted to be.

"The greatest thing I've learned from him is that we got to be partners with the community, we got to let them know that we're there for them and that we do what it takes to protect them and make them feel safe," Truman said Tuesday.

Truman said he has not known the former chief very long, but he said Koval made every officer feel like he cared about them.

"He called me on my birthday. It was my birthday, I was studying for our con law test, and he gave me a call at like 11 a.m., he's like, 'Hey Alex, chief of police, how's your birthday?' I was like, 'How did you know that?'" Truman remembered.

Hearing about Koval's retirement did not come completely as a surprise. Truman said the former chief has definitely earned it, but it is bittersweet to see him go.

"I didn't think it was going to get to me this bad, when I saw that video I started to tear up a little bit," Truman said, referencing the video message Koval used to announce his retirement to officers. "Someone who cares so much about not only the job but just people in general, both officers and just the people of the community in general, it's hard. It's hard to lose someone like that."

Truman said he'll hold on to Koval's emphasis on connecting with the community. That is what drew Truman to MPD in the first place, and he said it pushes him to be a better officer.

"I want to be that police officer that kind of makes someone's day. Just someone in uniform actually came up and actually cared about how my day was going and cared about my well being, I want to be that sort of police officer," Truman said.

Truman said anyone who takes Koval's place will have big shoes to fill, but he is hopeful the department will stay committed to community policing. For Truman, that's the best way to make Koval proud.