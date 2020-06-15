MPD releases name of suspect in daytime sexual assault near UW campus

The Madison Police Department released the name of the suspect in a daylight sexual assault Sunday morning near the University of Wisconsin campus.

According to an update on its incident log, Alex Wade was taken into custody shortly after the attack and has been booked into the Dane County jail on counts of second-degree sexual assault with use of force and resisting/obstructing.

Investigators say the assault happened shortly after 7 a.m. near the Fluno Center, in the 600 block of University Ave. Wade allegedly pushed the woman into a nearby grassy area where the attack occurred.

Several minutes into the assault, according to police, a passerby spotted what was happening and called police.

Wade took off running as officers arrived, but with the help of surveillance cameras and the K9 Bowie, they tracked him to an apartment on West Dayton St. where he was arrested, the report stated.