MPD releases surveillance video looking to catch suspects in attack, car theft

The Madison Police Department released surveillance video of the suspects accused of attacking a 51-year-old woman and stealing her car.

The car had been a Mother’s Day gift from her son, an MPD spokesperson said.

According to MPD’s incident report, the assault happened on Thursday, June 11, as the 51-year-old victim was arriving at her home in the 200 block of N. Thompson Dr. She told investigators she was walking to her door when a man demanded her car keys.

He then allegedly punched her several times in the head and body before taking the keys. Witnesses who saw the attack called 911.

The 13-second clip released Thursday shows the two suspects apparently walking up a driveway. If anyone has information about the incident they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

