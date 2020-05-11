MPD responds to more than a dozen 'Safer at Home' violations Saturday

More than a dozen gatherings in Madison, most of which were reportedly graduation parties, were broken up Saturday as officers enforced the state’s Safer at Home’ guidelines.

The Madison Police Department’s report on weekend calls shows officers being sent to 13 locations on Saturday, the day of UW-Madison’s virtual commencement. No similar incidents were reported on Friday or Sunday.

MPD spokesperson Joel Despain noted it was graduation weekend and that many of the locations where officers visited were holding celebrations. He added that in nearly all cases, the hosts were very cooperative with police and ended their events.

Madison police’s report did indicate at two homes people at least, however, were not. At one home, officers responded to a noise complaint around 2:30 a.m. It wasn’t their first time there that night, according to MPD, and the five men, ages 21 and 22, who lived there were all cited for violating ‘Safer at Home’ and for the noise.

At another home, around 8:30 p.m. that night, some people fled as officers arrived and most of the ones who remained were cooperative. A man and woman, both 54 years old, reportedly were not and were cited as well, the report showed.

While most individuals were not cited that day, Despain pointed out the information will be passed along to Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Despain went on to reiterate that throughout the ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions MPD officers’ main goal has been to educate and get people to comply voluntarily, not to issue citations.

