MPD responds to multiple reports of stolen vehicles

Madison police received multiple reports of stolen vehicles on Friday.

Officers first responded to a recovered stolen vehicle that was located at East Towne Mall at 8:51 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Stoughton, where local police responded and then took possession of the car. The Stoughton Police Department is now investigating the stolen vehicle.

Madison officers later received a report of a stolen vehicle on Adams Street at 9:20 a.m., according to the blog post. The registered owner had both sets of keys to the vehicle. Police are still investigating.

A 37-year-old man reported to police he last saw his vehicle in Madison several days beforehand at 6:0 2 p.m., according to the blog post. The victim suspected his girlfriend had taken it as she knew where he kept a key inside the vehicle. Police are still investigating.