MPD search for man who attacked drinking buddy with 'football-sized' rock

Madison police said two men had been drinking together on Wednesday when one decided to hit the other in the head with a football-sized rock.

According to police, the men were walking on South Brearly Street near Williamson Street, after spending much of the day drinking together, when the attack took place.

The 48-year-old victim was temporarily knocked out and taken to a hospital with facial injuries and significant damage to an ear, police said.

The 31-year-old suspect fled the scene. A witness who provided first aid to the victim said the rock attack was unprovoked and "that the two men appeared to have been getting along fine until it took place."

Madison police said they have probable cause to arrest the suspect for substantial battery.