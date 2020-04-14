MPD search for suspect who followed, robbed a man downtown

Madison police are looking for a man who robbed another man outside of his home in downtown Madison.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, the victim was walking to his residence when the suspect started following him.

Police said when the victim was in front of his residence, the suspect pushed him and reached into his pockets, stealing his wallet. The victim was not hurt.

The suspect ran away, and police were not able to find him. He is described as an African American male, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, and approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build.