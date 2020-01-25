MPD searching for armed robbery suspects

The Madison Police Department is searching for two suspects after an armed robbery on the north side of the city early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at Northside Liquors at 2801 N. Sherman Ave. at approximately 9:25 a.m., according to the police department.

Two men had entered the store just minutes earlier, one of which was armed with a black handgun, and demanded money from the 44-year-old store official.

An innocent 57-year-old customer inside the store was immediately ordered to the ground by the suspects. After an unknown amount of money was taken, the suspects fled on foot towards N. Sherman Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and began checking for footprints, which were not found.

Police suspected the involvement of a vehicle, and after checking video surveillance cameras in the area, a silver to gray Hyundai seemed to have some connection with the suspects in this case, according to the police department.

The two men suspected of the crime are described as ranging from 25 to 30-years-old. One is described as wearing a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, and was armed with a small black revolver. The other suspect was allegedly wearing a black winter coat with a fur hood.

There were no reports of any injuries at the scene, but the public is always encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department with any information that might help police.

Police are still investigating.