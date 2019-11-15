MPD searching for a man who punched and choked his Uber driver

The Madison Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help finding the man who attacked an Uber driver last weekend – and they still aren’t sure why he did it either.

According to the police incident report, the driver picked up a man and two women Saturday evening in the 1300 block of Regent Street. The man sat right behind the driver in the van and, for reasons police still have not determined, started punching and choking him.

The report says the driver blacked out during the attack. That led to the van accelerating and striking a curb and traffic sign. The three passengers then reportedly got out and walked away.

Afterwards, they canceled the ride, thereby erasing the record of the transaction, police said. However, a detective has been in contact with Uber to try and track down that information.

The suspect is described as a white man with a beard, standing approximately 6’3” tall, and wearing Wisconsin Badgers gear.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

