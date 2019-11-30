MPD searching for robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Madison on Friday evening.

A suspect entered Kwik Trip at 4741 Lien Rd. and told the clerk to give him all their money at 5:58 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

No weapon was displayed, but the suspect told the clerk to not make him pull his gun out. After cash was given to the suspect, he fled the store and headed east on foot. A K9 track was unsuccessful.

The man is described as approximately 30-years-old, 6 feet tall with a thin build, wearing a black winter coat with the hood pulled up with a yellow hood underneath. The suspect was also wearing black pants, white or gray socks, black flip flops, a gray scarf wrapped around his face with gray and teal gloves.