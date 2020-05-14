MPD searching for "serial cigarette thief"

The Madison Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying a man who investigators are describing as a serial cigarette thief.

The suspect typically goes into a convenience store, often a Kwik Trip location, and will grab several cartons before bolting out the door and running off, MPD investigators explained. They say he’s snagged smokes from at least eight gas stations, mostly in MPD’s south and west districts.

On Thursday, police released multiple surveillance photos of the suspect, including ones taken at the Kwik Trip in the 6700 block of Raymond Road.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

