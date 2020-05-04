MPD searching for this sedan which has nearly caused several crashes

The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down the driver of a blue sedan that has reportedly been driving recklessly around town recently.

According to police, the Chevrolet Impala SS has run red lights, nearly caused multiple crashes, and managed to escape from pursuing law enforcement – all within the past week. So far, it has been seen on:

E. Washington Ave.,

West Beltline Highway,

S. Park St.,

John Nolen Dr.,

Midvale Blvd.,

Mineral Point Rd., and

Stoughton Rd.

The Impala is described as having:

A sunroof,

Rear spoiler,

Loud exhaust,

No hubcap on the right rear tire,

No front license plate, and

Temporary tag on the rear

Anyone with information about the car or its driver is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.