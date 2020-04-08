MPD searching for witness to March shooting

Madison Police officers are searching for a potential witness and vehicle in connection to a shooting from March 1.

Witnesses reported shots in the area of the 800 block of Vernon Avenue around 2:26 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. Police on Wednesday are now seeking community help.

Surveillance photos of a car, seen in the area around the time of the shooting, and a man who was in the car, have been released by the Madison Police Department.

Detectives consider the man to be a potential witness to the gunfire and are looking to identify him. The car appears to be a white Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crimes Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.