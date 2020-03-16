MPD seeks information on suspicious car fire on city’s West Side

Madison police officers and firefighters were sent to the Meadowood neighborhood early Monday morning after a caller reported a fire outside their home.

When officers arrived, they found a Chrysler Pacifica smoking on Westbrook Circle. They said an area resident was able to put out the fire with a garden hose.

Police say home surveillance video captured a couple of people running from the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.