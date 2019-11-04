MPD sergeant, officer injured by woman arrested for OWI

A Madison police sergeant and officer were injured by a woman at a hospital on Saturday, after police said she caused a crash while driving drunk with kids in the car.

According to the Madison Police Department, 40-year-old Trisha Hodges scratched a sergeant in the eye and hand and spit in the eye of an officer as several people tried to control her at the hospital.

Police said Hodges and her two passengers, both children, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday around 5:30 p.m., after a rear-end crash on Highway 51 at Pflaum Road.

The car Hodges was driving hit another that was stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes of Highway 51, according to police. A passenger in that car was also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Hodges was arrested for operating while intoxicated - second offense with passengers under 16 in her car,battery to emergency rescue worker, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, and discharge of bodily fluids at a public safety worker.