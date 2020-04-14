MPD 'steps up enforcement' against teens congregating, driving recklessly

A Madison teen was arrested Saturday after police said he was driving drunk and doing "donuts" at 40 mph in a parking lot full of people and cars.

Witnesses said 19-year-old Halen Williams nearly hit them as he drove recklessly through the parking lot in the 2300 block of East Springs Drive, which is near the East Towne Mall. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, and ended when Williams allegedly hit another car.

Williams was arrested for second degree recklessly endangering safety, drunken driving, and disorderly conduct.

The Madison Police Department said the parking lot is one of several in the department's East and North Districts where young drivers, and their friends, have been congregating outside of parked cars on the weekends.

Police said this has been an ongoing problem; neighbors have been complaining about squealing tires, and speeding cars and motorcycles. The MPD has been trying to address these issues.

Officers are warning those who are congregating that most are in violation of Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home Order.

The department said Community Police Teams from the East and North Districts will be stepping up enforcement in coming weeks.