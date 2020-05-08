Madison police step up patrols to battle "reckless and dangerous driving"

The Madison Police Department is warning drivers looking to take advantage of emptier roadways that it intends to step up traffic enforcement for the rest of the month. The agency has even secured a state Department of Transportation safety grant to do it.

Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained officers have recently been receiving complaints about reckless and dangerous driving around the community.

In announcing the increased enforcement, DeSpain pointed out a recent incident in which a member of its Traffic Education Safety Team recorded a silver Cadillac on Thursday morning that was traveling nearly 100 mph down Highway 30, near Stoughton Road.

The driver refused to stop and when an officer ran the plate, it belonged to a rental company. MPD did not release anymore details if the vehicle was ever found.

117 IN A 55 MPH

Shortly after the Madison Police Department announced its increased patrols, the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported one of its deputies stopped a driver who was allegedly going 117 mph in 55 mph zone.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy stopped James Clark on Co. Hwy. TT, near Pierceville Road, in Sun Prairie. The 32-year-old Marshall man was cited for speeding as well as for operating while suspended.

It noted that the fine for that level of speeding carries a fine of $515.50, six points, and a mandatory 15-day license suspension.