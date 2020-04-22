MPD to cite non-residents who attend Mifflin Street Block Party

The Madison Police Department plans to issue citations to anyone who does not live in the Mifflin Street area, but goes to this year’s block party.

“While MPD has historically taken a fairly tolerant view of the Mifflin Street Block Party, this year is different,” MPD Chief Vic Wahl said referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Mifflin Street block party had been scheduled for this Saturday. According to police, its Central District Community Police Team has been notifying the people who live in the area and landlords that “festivities will not be tolerated.”

Madison Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained violators would be cited for creating a public health nuisance, which carries a fine of at least $376.

Wahl added that in addition to the citation, the police department will turn over a list of University of Wisconsin students who are cited to the Dean of Students for possible discipline there.

Dean of Students Christina Olsted was quoted by MPD as saying her office expects students to practice safe social distancing.

Typically, police brace for more than 10,000 people to attend the event, however last year only 7,000 braved the snowy weather to attend.

Public Health Madison and Dane County’s Director Janel Heinrich described gatherings such as this a breach of the current ‘Safer at Home’ order and health officials’ recommendations. She called attending “extremely irresponsible” and said it would lead to more COVID-19 cases.

The Block Party started decades ago as a political protest, but evolved into a yearly tradition for college students.

