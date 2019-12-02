MPD wants help identifying man who approached kids on playground with candy

The Madison Police Department released pictures of a man who reportedly approached two students on an elementary school playground and started talking to them before tossing some candy on the ground near them.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, at 5602 Russett Rd., MPD explained. A staff member was with the students at the time and took them into the school.

Afterwards, the man reportedly tried to go into the school, but left after finding its doors were locked, investigators continued.

He is described as a black man wearing a tan trench coat, a Green Bay Packers winter hat, and was carrying metal crutches.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.