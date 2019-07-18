MPD warns of 'puppy scam' after woman loses nearly $1,500

Madison police said a 29-year-old woman lost nearly $1,500 when she tried to buy a puppy from a scammer.

Police said the victim was attempting to purchase a 10-week-old Yorkshire Terrier after contacting an online "breeder."

She sent $500 for a deposit on the puppy, authorities said, and then another $950 for it to be shipped via a company that actively warns prospective buyers of this type of scam.

When the "breeder" told the victim she would need to wire funds for vaccinations, she called police.

Officials said the money was sent via MoneyGram to a Walmart in North Carolina.