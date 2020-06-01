MPD's Facebook post of exhausted officer draws plenty of love - and some critics

The image of a weary Madison Police officer, still wearing some of the riot gear many of them donned for the past couple nights, is offering may people a chance to say thank you to law enforcement for their efforts the past couple nights - but it is also drawing its fair share of criticism.

Shared onto MPD’s Facebook page Monday afternoon, the picture, which was obviously taken at night, showed the unnamed officer, still clad in his shin guards, wearily sitting on a curb. With his chest protector, helmet, and other gear strewn at his side, the officer rests with his head on his hands.

“Trying to keep the peace takes its toll, but we have great men and women who are dedicated to serving the Madison community,” the post read.

The post has been shared more than a thousand times and is filled with over 500 comments.

Many of the comments are offering thanks to law enforcement and hopes that they stay safe, empathizing with the apparently exhausted officer.

“I can’t even imagine being a law enforcement officer right now. Keeping all of them in my prayers! Thank you for your service,” Kathy Jo wrote.

However, other commenters took exception for the post, criticizing the department and what they said was its role in what led to the confrontations.

“Just a thought: these protests would go very differently if you had responded like Flint, MI. Instead, here we are,” Wendell Kirkman commented.

The Madison Police Department did not say if the picture was taken Saturday night or Sunday night – both long nights for officers who faced ongoing clashes, albeit smaller ones on the second night, well past midnight each day.

