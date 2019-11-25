MSCR aims to create affordable and open environment for fitness

The Madison School Community Recreation organization has created a friendly space for people to come for fitness. On top of the other programs offered at the three MSCR locations, fitness coordinator, Mindy Vinje, says the fitness classes are among st the most popular activities.

"I can't spend that much money on exercise but I wanna get good quality. I feel like I get that here [MSCR]," Joyce OConnell said.

OConnell recently signed up for the MSCR fitness program. "Fit for the Holidays" is a program that runs through the first week of January, offering 150 different classes for people to take for $40. People who live outside of Madison can participate for $60. Classes include HIIT, yoga, zumba and more.

Visit their website for more information on locations and times.