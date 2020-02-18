MST3K LIVE coming to Madison

The award-winning TV comedy "Mystery Science Theater 3000" (MST3K) is coming to Madison in an all-new live show, featuring original host Joel Hodgson in his final live tour.

Hodgson has been the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades.

"Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour" will play in Overture Hall on Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. The tour will feature the never-before-screened film "No Retreat, No Surrender."

Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host the show, alongside the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy. The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K's loyal following for more than 30 years.

"This is our third national tour, and it's bigger than the first two combined!" Hodgson said. "I really wanted to do something special since it's my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!"

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time (Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly), receiving multiple Emmy nominations and a Peabody Award along the way. Following a record-setting Kickstarter campaign, the series was revived in 2017 with all new episodes now streaming on Netflix.

Tickets are available at Overture.org, 608-258-4141, and at the Overture Center Box Office. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available with purchase of a ticket to the show.