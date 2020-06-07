MTI calls for removal of school resource officers when Madison high schools are “properly staffed”

The Madison teachers union is calling for school resource officers to be removed from four high schools once they are "properly staffed" with counselors, psychologists, social workers, nurses and mental health specialists.

Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI) released a statement on Sunday regarding anti-racisim efforts the organization is committed to.

“This statement represents a shift in our previous position regarding SROs. A shift that emphasizes the continuing evolution of our organization,” said MTI President Andy Waity.

MTI is also calling on the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) to fund programs like mental health specialists instead of school resource officers.

In the past, the union supported officers in schools to create safe places for students and staff. They said after having conversations with children and the community, the benefits of having officers inside schools was outweighed by the racialized trauma experienced by people of color.

“We see the systematic racism that exists in our current structures and join the voices of our students and our community in calling for dramatic change in how we educate and interact with all of our students, especially those most marginalized in our schools and society,” said Waity.

MTI further said if SROs are removed and the schools are not adequately staffed with recommended positions, “we are perpetuating harm upon our most vulnerable young people.”

Read the full statement here: