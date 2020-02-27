MU Poll: Sanders soars, Biden sinks among Wisconsin primary voters

The front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president has moved into first-place in Wisconsin as well, a new Marquette University Law School poll finds. Sen. Bernie Sanders jumped ten points and claimed 29 percent of the support.

He not only passed former Vice President Joe Biden for the top slot, he has opened up a double-digit lead.

Biden, meanwhile, suffered the most dramatic drop since the previous MU poll in the middle of last month (8 points), and dropped him into third place behind former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. (17 percent to 15 percent)

The other former mayor in the race Pete Buttegieg slid one spot to fourth and only has a two point advantage over Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Sen. Elizabeth Warren continues her two-month slide and now only claims 9 percent of the support).

Ironically, the Massachusetts senator topped the field for voters’ second-choice at 23 percent. That puts her significantly ahead of Biden (16 percent) for second place of second-choices.

FAVORABILITY

Despite being number two among Democratic candidates, Bloomberg came in last in favorability among the six candidates included in the question and was the only one who was underwater (35 percent to 37 percent).

Sanders leads the pack with a 62 percent favorability rating, narrowly beating Biden at 61 percent.

VERSUS TRUMP

Looking ahead to November, Sanders is the only candidate with a lead on President Donald Trump (48 percent to 46 percent), however it is still well within the margin of error. Both Warren and Bloomberg trailed Trump, by three points and a single point, respectively; while Biden, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar all tied him.

Wisconsin voters appear to be settling into their choices as well. Only Biden moved more than a single point, dropping three points against the President and slipping from a four point edge into a tie.

OVERALL APPROVAL

When it comes to overall favorability among all voters President Trump leads all Democratic candidates with a 45 percent approval rating – against a 50 percent disapproval. Sanders leads the presidential hopefuls with a 36 percent approval rating, but also has the highest unfavorable at 54 percent.

Only Klobuchar has a higher favorable opinion, although by just a point. She also had the highest number of voters by far who said they hadn’t heard enough (39 percent). In fact, her 27 percent approval only led Bloomberg at 22 percent.

When it comes to President Trump’s job performance so far, 48 percent believe he’s doing well, which ties last month. A one point drop in his disapprovals means he’s no longer in negative territory and continues a downward trend in negative reactions that started last August.

About the Marquette Law School Poll (via MU)

The Marquette Law School Poll is the most extensive statewide polling project in Wisconsin history. This poll interviewed 800 registered Wisconsin voters by landline or cell phone, Dec. 3-8, 2019. The margin of error is +/-4.2 percentage points for the full sample.

The entire questionnaire, methodology statement, full results and breakdowns by demographic groups are available at law.marquette.edu/poll/results-and-data.