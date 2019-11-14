Mac & Cheese lovers, Costco has the 180-serving bucket you've been waiting for

Mac and Cheese lovers, rejoice! Costco has you covered with a six-gallon bucket filled with your favorite comfort food and designed to make sure you won’t run out for months.

The Chef's Banquet bucket is packed with 180 servings – or nearly 40,000 calories – of cheesy goodness!

Don’t worry. You won’t have to make it all at once. The bucket’s divided up into six zip-sealed pouches of Cheddar Sauce and six more of pasta. But, that’s still 30 servings, so invite some friends over.

If you’re worried about how long it will take you to eat all that, don’t fret. Costco says the mac and cheese will stay good for 20 years. So, you can save a packet for your Super Bowl LXXV party in 2039.

Be warned, though. The macaroni does need to be cooked, so you can’t tuck it away until the next natural disaster (much to some reviewers dismay).

If you can't wait to dig in, you can order it from the Costco website.