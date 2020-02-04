Macy’s to close 125 stores, cut 2,000 corporate jobs

Macy's plans to close 125 stores and cut about 2,000 jobs across the country over the next three years, the company announced on Tuesday.

Starting this year, Macy's says it expects to make about $1.5 billion after the cuts.

The money saved will go back into its business for efforts like improving its online store and investing stores outside malls.

This comes after the department store closed its offices in San Francisco and its Cincinnati headquarters.

According to Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., in a release: “We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, directly address the unhealthy parts of the business and explore new revenue streams.

