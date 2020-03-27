Mad City Sales dealership can't sell cars for 45 days after violating DMV rules

A Madison car dealership has been forced to close for over a month for violating several DMV rules and practices.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said in a release Friday that Mad City Sales, located off the Beltline, is barred from selling and buying vehicles for 45 days.

The DMV says Mad City violated several of its rules and regulations, according to the order the department issued that suspended the dealer's license. NBC15 reached out to the DMV for a list of the violations, but were only provided with the restrictions imposed on Mad City

According to that order, Mad City must refrain from the following practices:

- Obtaining replacement driver’s licenses for customers

- Obtaining replacement titles for their customers

- Recording a down payment on a purchase contract which the Respondent did not collect from the customer

- Recording a down payment on a retail installment contract which the Respondent did not collect from the customer

- Signing documents on behalf of customers without a properly executed Power of Attorney, WisDOT form MV2690

- Using a Power of Attorney, WisDOT form MV2690, to sign documents on behalf of customers when the vehicle title is not held by a lienholder

- Accepting vehicles for trade from anyone other than the titled owner

- Failing to obtain a customer’s signature on a retail installment contract

- Failing to provide the customer with an exact copy of a retail installment contract

Mad City's suspension ends May 9, 2020.