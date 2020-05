"MadCity Night In" hopes to support Dane County families in need with a virtual fundraiser Saturday.

The hour-long event features local musical entertainment, comedic performances, and celebrity guests appearances, including NBC15's Leigh Mills.

Donations will support Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and the River Food Pantry. The event hopes to feed 400 families.

The event starts at 7 p.m. To learn more or watch the event, click here.