Madison Brain Tumor 5K raises over $60 thousand

Hundreds of people headed to Elver Park on Saturday to run or walk in the 6th annual Madison Brain Tumor 5K.

Over $60,000 was raised for the National Brain Tumor Society to spread awareness and conduct research into treatments for Glioblastoma, a type of cancerous brain tumor.

Co-founders of the race, Matthew Pink and Hillary Pink-Budworth, held the first 5K in 2014 in memory of their dad, Douglas Pink.

"We wanted to grow a community of people who have gone through something similar to we can kind of come together and help each other through the tough time," Pink said.

The Pink family thinks their father who lost his battle with Glioblastoma in 2013 would be overwhelmed by the many people who attended the event.

"He was a pretty humble guy, but he always joked he wanted to be famous," said Pink. "I think this is his way of being famous and he would think it's fantastic to bring people together."

For more information on how to get involved or to donate, head here.