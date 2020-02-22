Madison Capitols celebrate 40th anniversary of 'Miracle on Ice'

Locally, Bob Suter's impact on hockey stretches far beyond his playing days at Madison East or as a Badger.

With Bob Suter's parents and grandchildren on hand, they dropped the puck before the Capitols took on the Gamblers on the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice.

Nationally, his name rings with the greats from the 1980 U.S. Winter Olympic hockey team that pulled off one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

As long as hockey is played in Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena, all his accomplishments for the game will be remembered and on Saturday night inside the late owner's namesake, his team, coach and memory was recognized.

The Madison Capitols wore team U.S.A replica jerseys while the Green Bay Gamblers for U.S.S.R replica jerseys, both with #20 on their right shoulder in honor of Bob Suter and the number he wore for team USA.

Before the Capitols went on to win 4-1 over the Gamblers, matching the outcome for the teams wearing those same colored jerseys 40 years ago to the day, Suter's parents along with six of his 10 grandchildren were on hand to drop the puck.

40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, so tonight the Madison Capitols hosting “Be the Miracle” in honor of the late Bob Suter and his 1980 Olympic team. Caps rocking USA sweaters while Green Bay has USSR style threads. Suter’s parents and grandkids with the honor of puck drop. pic.twitter.com/eKyKCtyUT9 — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) February 23, 2020

Herb Brooks bobble heads were also given out to the first 1,000 fans in attendance to honor the late-coach who passed away in 2003.

