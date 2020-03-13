Madison Catholic Church issues dispensation from attending Mass

The Catholic Diocese of Madison is telling members that, during the current coronavirus crisis, they do not need to attend Mass.

“I am issuing a decree, dispensing everyone in the Diocese of Madison from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation until further notice from me,” Bishop Donald J. Hying said in a prepared statement.

The Bishop offered Catholics a dispensation from attending Mass on Sundays until further notice from the Diocese.

Hying also reminded Catholics that while they are encouraged to receive Mass more frequently, they are not required to do so more than once a year – at some point during the Easter Season. Therefore, no one who feels sick or feel like they may become sick should feel obligated to attend.

His decree, he noted, does not mean members are barred from going to Mass and he is urging priests to go on saying Masses.

“In fact, while I am not binding the faithful in this regard, I highly encourage that those people who do not attend Mass undertake some other pious practice in place of Mass,” Hying said.